Lock up man who raped daughters for good
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
The Gqeberha regional court in Nelson Mandela Bay this week handed a double life sentence to a man found guilty of raping his two daughters, just as we wind up the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.
The man, a 40-year-old who cannot be named to protect his daughters’ identities, also impregnated one of the girls, a 15-year-old whom he sold to a neighbour on learning she was pregnant.
He told his 15-year-old daughter that it was part of their culture to have sexual intercourse with her and also instructed his friend and neighbour to rape the girl, telling him he could do what he wanted to with her.
But shortly after the neighbour took the teen to the Free State, he learnt that she was pregnant and sent her back.
The matter was reported to the authorities and the girl was taken to hospital, where she had an abortion.
The father pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and admitted that during March 2020 and March 2021 he had raped his daughters, aged 13 and 15 at the time, on numerous occasions at their Zwide home.
It emerged in court during the trial that the children’s mother had left for Zimbabwe before the rapes and was unable to return until April 2021 due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.
And while the man pleaded guilty, magistrate Busiwe Mnyani was not swayed to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for the rape of a minor.
Handing down judgment, she said the man had pleaded guilty not out of remorse for his actions, but because he had no other option.
At the start of the 16 Days campaign, we asked for more tangible interventions in addressing these crimes against women and children.
That the court has handed down such a hefty sentence is most welcome.
That it was placed in a position to do so in the first place — that a man, meant to be a trusted fatherly figure, could do that to his own children — is deplorable.
He should never be allowed to set foot out of prison.
