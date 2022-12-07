×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Ramaphosa not out of the woods yet

Premium
07 December 2022
Editorial Comment
None

While ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has won the debate at the national executive committee (NEC) on the Phala Phala farm report, he is not out of the woods just yet.

He also managed to buy himself more time as parliament’s debate on the Section 89 panel’s report has been postponed to December 13 due to his legal challenge...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read