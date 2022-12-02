Phala Phala fallout a toxic threat for SA

Once again, our country faces a leadership crisis.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was a shoo-in for re-election at the ANC’s elective conference, but the findings of the independent panel appointed by parliament placed a question mark over Ramaphosa’s future and mean SA’s political landscape may alter dramatically.
The panel, led by judge Sandile Ngcobo, did not make findings about the truth of the allegations levelled by compromised former spy boss Arthur Fraser against Ramaphosa in connection with the theft of at least R10m in US dollars from the president’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.
However, it did find that Ramaphosa indeed has a case to answer, opening the way for possible impeachment.
The panel said there was a prima facie case that the president had violated three sections of the constitution and flouted anti-corruption laws.
Ramaphosa maintains his innocence, but the panel almost entirely disregarded the president’s version of events, instead giving weight to the allegations made by Fraser and opposition MPs.
Right now, there is no way of knowing the truth about Phala Phala, but the political fallout is immediate.
Ramaphosa’s opponents in the ruling party and opposition MPs have put pressure on him to step down.
The official opposition, the DA, is also demanding a national election, arguing the electorate should decide who leads SA rather than a successor being foisted on it by the ANC.
There has not been a tradition in SA of leaders voluntarily throwing themselves on their swords for the good of their party, or country.
However, just as occurred in 2008 with Thabo Mbeki and in 2018 with Jacob Zuma, it is the ANC, which is itself deeply divided, that is key.
It will decide how its MPs — the majority in parliament — vote when the panel report comes before the National Assembly on Tuesday and its NEC ultimately has power to determine whether an ANC president stays or goes.
The pity of it is that the entire country will face the consequences, including possibly having to endure an already compromised, holding place, new president and, worryingly, what this will mean for the fight against corruption as well as efforts to strengthen the economy.
Phala Phala fallout a toxic threat for SA
