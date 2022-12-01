SA loses brilliant teacher who rose above his circumstances
At about 3am on Tuesday this week one of SA’s most prodigious young talents was killed at home, the killers leaving a gaping hole in his head.
Evidence suggests the security wiring around the house was cut and that some personal items were missing. Ours is a murderous nation but something changed deeply inside of me with the tragic passing of the young Sinoxolo Gcilitshana; the trajectory of his short life is incredible...
