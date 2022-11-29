The Khoi and San were among the first indigenous people in SA and yet today they are fighting for recognition.
In recent years, the Khoi and San community, albeit a small group, have been actively lobbying for space and recognition in SA, and with every challenge they have encountered, they have managed to make significant inroads.
Having the Khoi and San represented on census documents and in the houses of traditional leaders are just some of the wins over the years.
At the weekend, they succeeded in getting employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi to Gqeberha, where they spoke about individual representation when it comes to the Employment Equity Act.
At the heart of their gripe is that the Khoi-San people were battling to find jobs or get government funding because of their exclusion by the Act.
They are not regarded as African on government job and funding applications.
Activist Christian Martin explained: “I know Khoi and San falls under African, but when it comes to the latest Z83 government employment form you’ll be told you’re not African according to the Employment Equity Act.
“We cannot even participate in BBBEE benefits because we are not classified as black.
“Hence we are here to ask for the Act to be reviewed so that we are included as African and black.”
Nxesi agreed, saying this was an unintended consequence.
He said it would require a major policy review — a task that he and ministers from different departments would take up.
This is a positive step forward that must be applauded.
Our hope is that this would lead to just treatment of the Khoi and San nations and that the indigenous people of SA will not continue to be excluded from economic, social and education opportunities.
HeraldLIVE
Positive step forward in recognising Khoi and San
None
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
