×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Call-centre issues need urgent attention

28 November 2022
Editorial Comment
None

In a city where service-delivery issues are a hot-button issue which has led to often violent and fiery protests, that nearly two-thirds of calls made to the call centre handling the complaints are not dealt with is more than disturbing.

In October and November, more than 35,000 calls were made to the centre, but 19,000 of the callers eventually gave up trying to get hold of an agent after waiting interminable lengths of time for someone to take the call...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read