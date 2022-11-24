After almost 30 years behind bars, Janusz Walus, the man who assassinated SACP leader Chris Hani, will be freed.
The Constitutional Court ruled that the decision by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to deny Walus’ parole was irrational and should therefore be reviewed and set aside.
The court ordered that Walus be released within 10 days.
This sparked an outcry, with some labelling it a travesty of justice and others hitting out at the judiciary for the decision.
Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, felt the court had failed to address the family’s pain, saying chief justice Raymond Zondo had “failed the country completely”.
Painful as it is to accept, the judges applied the law in arriving at their decision — the law which guarantees equal protection and benefit for all.
Even knowing the impact that the judgment would have on the national psyche, they approached the decision impartially, free of emotion, treating Walus as any other prisoner.
And the fact is that Walus was eligible for parole several years ago already.
While some now decry the law, we cannot expect judges to overlook this and rule with emotion — that is treacherous path that we do not want to venture into.
It does not, however, take away from the raw pain that the Hani family is feeling along with millions of South Africans who are furious that Walus gets to walk.
There are feelings of despair and disappointment, and even more disheartening is that South Africans mourn the potential of what Hani could have contributed to the building of a democratic SA.
He was a revered, fearless leader who fought vigorously for workers and for the poor — the kind of leader that some feel SA desperately needs today.
While we may feel that Walus’s parole is unjust, the rule of law is sacrosanct and all must abide by the court’s decision.
Walus parole decision painful, but rule of law is sacrosanct
