×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

False rape accusations must not go unpunished

Premium
22 November 2022
Malaika wa Azania
Columnist

Yesterday, I read a heart-wrenching suicide note left by Bafana Sithole, a 17-year-old boy who hung himself in one of the storeroom facilities at Hoërskool Kriel in Mpumalanga after being falsely accused of rape by a fellow pupil.

Bongani, who had been accused of the heinous crime, had been battling with depression and suicidal ideation since the accusations...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read