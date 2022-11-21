Action needed on problem buildings
Vacant properties have become the new target for vandals.
A couple of months ago, Sherwood residents raised concerns over an abandoned home that was being stripped piece by piece and attracting criminal elements to the otherwise quiet neighbourhood...
Action needed on problem buildings
None
Vacant properties have become the new target for vandals.
A couple of months ago, Sherwood residents raised concerns over an abandoned home that was being stripped piece by piece and attracting criminal elements to the otherwise quiet neighbourhood...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Opinion