×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Where to next for troubled SA cricket?

16 November 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Predictably a decision by SA cricket bosses to conduct a clinical review into the Proteas’ shambolic exit from the T20 World Cup has been met with derision.

When Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket Enoch Nkwe announced a panel was being assembled to examine the Proteas’ failure in Australia, it was mocked and ridiculed by followers of the game...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read