Payment to attend ANC conference goes against media freedom

Planning a national elective conference involving thousands of delegates, as well as hundreds of observers, special guests and journalists, must be stressful; the more so if the organisation concerned is severely cash strapped.
So perhaps one should show understanding if organisers of the ANC’s December conference have a crackpot moment, or two.
Even so, the announcement by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe that media houses would have to pay for space and facilities at the party’s conference at Nasrec was bizarre.
On Wednesday, Mabe said that to meet media needs, the ANC intended charging, the fee depending on what size “package” was required.
“We don’t want you complaining about water, we want to make sure that all of your requirements are met,” Mabe told journalists.
Understandably, this curious notion occasioned a furore.
The SA National Editors Forum sought a meeting with the ANC amid outrage from senior journalists and editors.
Meanwhile, the proposal earned the ANC a roasting on social media where the memes flew fast and furious.
In the face of public scorn, the ANC backtracked, relying on that old chestnut — Mabe’s comments had been taken “out of context”.
It is worrying that the ANC could flight forcing the media to pay preferential rates to cover an event of major public interest where leaders and policy are to be decided for SA’s ruling party.
Media freedom is intrinsic to democracy; to pay to report on the ANC conference would adversely affect media independence and public trust in journalism, not to mention fly in the face of the ANC’s stated commitment to transparency and accountability.
Media houses are perfectly capable of sorting out their needs, including water.
They merely require the basic space and infrastructure to set up and, as occurs in other democracies, the ANC needs to facilitate this so that the public can be informed on proceedings.
No matter how much it needs the cash, the ANC must ditch this silly scheme for good.
