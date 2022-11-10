Don’t fail our children. Teach them about racism
This country needs a standard curriculum for all schools that focuses on diversity
Education isn’t and shouldn’t be value free. Honest teachers know this. That is why a “hidden curriculum” is not a mystery to anyone with half an interest in education philosophy. Everything from the architecture of a school and the iconography on school grounds to the language of instruction, syllabi choices, rules about etiquette and behaviour on school trips and so on contributes to the institution’s identity and reveals the principles and values given primacy by the facility. Crucially, what is not part of the architecture and omitted from syllabi also reveals a lot about the school’s overall values.
I have, on many occasions, expressed my gratitude for excellent teachers who had a seminal influence on my development. Mr Grant, my history teacher at Graeme College in then Grahamstown (now Makhanda), gave me a copy of Thomas Nagel’s What Does It All Mean? when I was 13 or 14. I ended up studying academic philosophy after falling in love with the nature of the questions posed and explored in that book. I had educators such as Mr Holder, my music and English teacher, who made me fall in love with classical music and English. More important, Mr Holder role-modelled integrity when he publicly critiqued his peers, fellow staff members, for a dereliction of duty in the school hostel. The lesson I took, as a teenager, from his ethical solitude, is that doing right is important even if it makes you unpopular...
Don’t fail our children. Teach them about racism
This country needs a standard curriculum for all schools that focuses on diversity
Contributor and analyst
Education isn’t and shouldn’t be value free. Honest teachers know this. That is why a “hidden curriculum” is not a mystery to anyone with half an interest in education philosophy. Everything from the architecture of a school and the iconography on school grounds to the language of instruction, syllabi choices, rules about etiquette and behaviour on school trips and so on contributes to the institution’s identity and reveals the principles and values given primacy by the facility. Crucially, what is not part of the architecture and omitted from syllabi also reveals a lot about the school’s overall values.
I have, on many occasions, expressed my gratitude for excellent teachers who had a seminal influence on my development. Mr Grant, my history teacher at Graeme College in then Grahamstown (now Makhanda), gave me a copy of Thomas Nagel’s What Does It All Mean? when I was 13 or 14. I ended up studying academic philosophy after falling in love with the nature of the questions posed and explored in that book. I had educators such as Mr Holder, my music and English teacher, who made me fall in love with classical music and English. More important, Mr Holder role-modelled integrity when he publicly critiqued his peers, fellow staff members, for a dereliction of duty in the school hostel. The lesson I took, as a teenager, from his ethical solitude, is that doing right is important even if it makes you unpopular...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion