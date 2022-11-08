Pupils cannot be the collateral damage of protests
Last week, hundreds of matric pupils in Gauteng, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape were unable to sit for their final exams, or started very late, due to service delivery protests.
According to the department of basic education, the protests have affected more than 400 grade12 pupils since the start of the final exams in late October...
Columnist
