SA Post Office no longer fit for purpose
Does the SA Post Office still serve its purpose? This question arises because of the incessant challenges it faces, not least its inability in recent years to fulfil its core function of delivering mail to the public on time.
This newspaper has published numerous complaints from readers over the years lamenting that letters, parcels and postcards from relatives living abroad no longer reach them, or when they do they arrive several months late...
