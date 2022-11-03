×

Opinion

Authorities must probe whether wife-killer is fit to be a teacher

03 November 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Imagine for a moment that the man standing in front of the blackboard at your child’s school strangled his wife with a rope while she was pregnant.

Then imagine that this same person must also discipline your child for any wrongdoing despite spending about six years in jail for this heinous crime...

