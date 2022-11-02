Merit in EP Rugby’s long-term plan for success
There is considerable merit in EP Rugby’s decision to opt for continuity by awarding Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani a two-year contract extension.
The move signals that EP have faith in Mhani to deliver the big prize of promotion to the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division in three years’ time...
None
