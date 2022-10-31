×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

MPs’ over-the-top perks need revision

31 October 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Something has to give.

Splurging nearly R2m on new beds for MPs and more than R50m on sprucing up their houses while also carrying the cost of ferrying their children to school, expenses borne by the average Joe Soap as a matter of course, has put the spotlight once again on what many perceive as the ridiculous perks public representatives enjoy...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read