Budget positive, but no quick fix for SA’s problems

The medium term budget (MTB), outlined in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, did not occasion much excitement even though it is reason for moderate optimism.
SA has moved away from the fiscal abyss with higher than anticipated revenue collection and better than expected deficit and debt figures.
Aside from debt repayments, the government’s income is enough to cover planned expenditure for the first time in 15 years.
This should translate into gains for citizens. Though Godongwana plans to use much of the additional revenue to reduce the country’s debt, there is money for infrastructure, a positive for the economy.
There is also money for additional policing and reversing health cuts, as well as to help fund municipal services for the indigent.
The re-prioritisation of justice sector spending towards anti-corruption efforts will help build a stronger, more prosperous state.
The, unfortunately, inevitable provision to bail out ailing state owned enterprises saw Godongwana make an important distinction between those vital to the country’s economy, such as Transnet, Sanral and Eskom, and others like the SA Post Office which did not get a mention.
However, we have to wait for next year’s budget speech to hear just how much relief Eskom will get.
Similarly, despite agitation for a basic income grant, Godongwana merely extended social distress relief payments for another year, warning any permanent grant would require “trade-offs’.
Despite the MTB’s many positives — not least that it is cautious and grounded — public reaction has been muted.
Perhaps this is born of the knowledge that strong economic growth remains unlikely and there are tough times ahead for the global economy.
Perhaps it is because there is no quick fix for major problems such as load-shedding and rising prices.
There has been little indication that our cabinet has any grasp of the strictures citizens face.
Public confidence in government doing something to improve life in SA is minimal, and the MTB, though sound, did not signal otherwise.
HeraldLIVE
Budget positive, but no quick fix for SA’s problems
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
The medium term budget (MTB), outlined in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, did not occasion much excitement even though it is reason for moderate optimism.
SA has moved away from the fiscal abyss with higher than anticipated revenue collection and better than expected deficit and debt figures.
Aside from debt repayments, the government’s income is enough to cover planned expenditure for the first time in 15 years.
This should translate into gains for citizens. Though Godongwana plans to use much of the additional revenue to reduce the country’s debt, there is money for infrastructure, a positive for the economy.
There is also money for additional policing and reversing health cuts, as well as to help fund municipal services for the indigent.
The re-prioritisation of justice sector spending towards anti-corruption efforts will help build a stronger, more prosperous state.
The, unfortunately, inevitable provision to bail out ailing state owned enterprises saw Godongwana make an important distinction between those vital to the country’s economy, such as Transnet, Sanral and Eskom, and others like the SA Post Office which did not get a mention.
However, we have to wait for next year’s budget speech to hear just how much relief Eskom will get.
Similarly, despite agitation for a basic income grant, Godongwana merely extended social distress relief payments for another year, warning any permanent grant would require “trade-offs’.
Despite the MTB’s many positives — not least that it is cautious and grounded — public reaction has been muted.
Perhaps this is born of the knowledge that strong economic growth remains unlikely and there are tough times ahead for the global economy.
Perhaps it is because there is no quick fix for major problems such as load-shedding and rising prices.
There has been little indication that our cabinet has any grasp of the strictures citizens face.
Public confidence in government doing something to improve life in SA is minimal, and the MTB, though sound, did not signal otherwise.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion