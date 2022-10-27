Walking a tightrope between environment and energy needs

Whether or not you agree that gas-fired power plants are the best way to help SA out of its energy crisis, the reality is we need electricity stability and Eskom has demonstrated that it is not going to provide it.
Karpowership, the world’s biggest supplier of floating gas-fired power plants, has been a buzzword in SA for a few years.
The Turkish energy company wants to supply the country from three ship-mounted power plants — Richards Bay, Saldanha Bay and Nelson Mandela Bay’s Port of Ngqura — but its efforts to moor its vessels in the country’s ports have been rebuffed by minister of environmental affairs Barbara Creecy.
The initial environmental approval was overturned after activists made representations to the environment ministry.
But it appears that Karpowership is not giving up just yet, with the environmental consultant contracted to the company announcing this week that it was drawing up a fresh draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) and the process was again open for public comment and questions.
This has frustrated environmental watchdogs who feel that Creecy left a gap which allows the company to address defects to allow for re-adjudication — which means they can continue to keep applying.
Wildlife and Environment Society of SA Algoa Bay branch chair Gary Koekemoer said their concern was that the company could eventually tire them out and deplete their bank accounts if they had to keep fighting it.
The concerns that the project would have a detrimental impact on the environment are valid — and it is something that the government should keep uppermost in mind.
However, SA must secure its energy supply. It is crucial for the survival of our economy, and this project promises to provide that along with a host of jobs.
The decisionmakers have the tough task of balancing the need to protect our environment and marine species with the need to procure a stable energy supply.
It is a tight rope to walk.
HeraldLIVE
Walking a tightrope between environment and energy needs
None
Image: supplied
Whether or not you agree that gas-fired power plants are the best way to help SA out of its energy crisis, the reality is we need electricity stability and Eskom has demonstrated that it is not going to provide it.
Karpowership, the world’s biggest supplier of floating gas-fired power plants, has been a buzzword in SA for a few years.
The Turkish energy company wants to supply the country from three ship-mounted power plants — Richards Bay, Saldanha Bay and Nelson Mandela Bay’s Port of Ngqura — but its efforts to moor its vessels in the country’s ports have been rebuffed by minister of environmental affairs Barbara Creecy.
The initial environmental approval was overturned after activists made representations to the environment ministry.
But it appears that Karpowership is not giving up just yet, with the environmental consultant contracted to the company announcing this week that it was drawing up a fresh draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) and the process was again open for public comment and questions.
This has frustrated environmental watchdogs who feel that Creecy left a gap which allows the company to address defects to allow for re-adjudication — which means they can continue to keep applying.
Wildlife and Environment Society of SA Algoa Bay branch chair Gary Koekemoer said their concern was that the company could eventually tire them out and deplete their bank accounts if they had to keep fighting it.
The concerns that the project would have a detrimental impact on the environment are valid — and it is something that the government should keep uppermost in mind.
However, SA must secure its energy supply. It is crucial for the survival of our economy, and this project promises to provide that along with a host of jobs.
The decisionmakers have the tough task of balancing the need to protect our environment and marine species with the need to procure a stable energy supply.
It is a tight rope to walk.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion