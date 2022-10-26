Long road ahead in Terblanche saga
Gqeberha mom Vicki Terblanche was murdered a year ago, yet the case involving her estranged husband, her lover and a friend — plagued with one delay after another — is nowhere near trial stage.
The main holdup is businessman Arnold Terblanche’s determination to be granted bail — and the state has accused him of going to extraordinary lengths, possibly even illegal ones, to make that happen...
