Opinion

Long road ahead in Terblanche saga

26 October 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Gqeberha mom Vicki Terblanche was murdered a year ago, yet the case involving her estranged husband, her lover  and a friend — plagued with one delay after another — is nowhere near trial stage.

The main holdup is businessman Arnold Terblanche’s determination to be granted bail — and the state has accused him of going to extraordinary lengths, possibly even illegal ones, to make that happen...

