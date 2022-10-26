High food prices being felt worldwide
We remain in an environment of elevated food prices worldwide. In the US, consumer food price inflation was 13% year-on-year in September. In the UK the figure is 14.6%, and in the Euro area it is 14.1%. Close to us, in Kenya, the consumer food price inflation is 15.5%.
SA also faces higher food price inflation, although still at better levels than the rates we see in the countries I have mentioned. For example, the data released by Statistics South Africa this past week showed that the country’s consumer food price inflation accelerated further to 12.3% y/y in September 2022 from 11.5% y/y in the previous month...
