Manana can take SA Rugby to next level

Thando Manana’s multi-skills in several departments make him perfectly positioned to take rugby to the next level if he lands the role as one of SA Rugby’s new dual chief executives.
Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee and Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone are also considered strong candidates for the new dual position.
Manana toured with the Springboks in 2000, played for EP, Griquas, the Bulls, Griffons and Blackrock College (Ireland) in his professional career and has coached at a club level (Spring Rose and Motherwell).
After his playing days, Manana threw himself wholeheartedly into administrative duties, which has seen him rise meteorically up the ladder.
As general manager of the EP Rugby Union, Manana showed he was adept at recruiting players when he helped assemble a squad that narrowly failed to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.
Manana is also a qualified level 2 IRB professional coach and played a prominent role as president of the Madibaz Rugby Club that oversaw their promotion from Varsity Shield to the top tier Varsity Cup.
He resigned as EP general manager in May before joining the Bulls as head of special projects and high-performance manager.
In his new role at the Bulls, Manana was the first to offer professional contracts to women players.
Manana was specifically recruited by the Bulls to run its professional women’s programme to bolster that department.
Earlier in 2022, Manana visited America with a SuperSport Industry Leaders programme delegation.
He spent 10 days in the US, where he visited the University of San Francisco with a group of 17 SA sports executives.
For the past four years, Manana has been involved in SA Rugby council meetings which have connected him to the centre of power within the game.
Manana, a former Springbok loose forward, was recently elected chair of the SA Rugby Employers’ Organisation (Sareo).
It has emerged that current SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux will get a payout from SA Rugby and continue to work for it as a consultant.
When Roux does step down, rugby can rest assured Manana has the necessary credentials needed to take the sport to the next level.
HeraldLIVE
Manana can take SA Rugby to next level
None
Image: SUPPLIED
Thando Manana’s multi-skills in several departments make him perfectly positioned to take rugby to the next level if he lands the role as one of SA Rugby’s new dual chief executives.
Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee and Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone are also considered strong candidates for the new dual position.
Manana toured with the Springboks in 2000, played for EP, Griquas, the Bulls, Griffons and Blackrock College (Ireland) in his professional career and has coached at a club level (Spring Rose and Motherwell).
After his playing days, Manana threw himself wholeheartedly into administrative duties, which has seen him rise meteorically up the ladder.
As general manager of the EP Rugby Union, Manana showed he was adept at recruiting players when he helped assemble a squad that narrowly failed to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.
Manana is also a qualified level 2 IRB professional coach and played a prominent role as president of the Madibaz Rugby Club that oversaw their promotion from Varsity Shield to the top tier Varsity Cup.
He resigned as EP general manager in May before joining the Bulls as head of special projects and high-performance manager.
In his new role at the Bulls, Manana was the first to offer professional contracts to women players.
Manana was specifically recruited by the Bulls to run its professional women’s programme to bolster that department.
Earlier in 2022, Manana visited America with a SuperSport Industry Leaders programme delegation.
He spent 10 days in the US, where he visited the University of San Francisco with a group of 17 SA sports executives.
For the past four years, Manana has been involved in SA Rugby council meetings which have connected him to the centre of power within the game.
Manana, a former Springbok loose forward, was recently elected chair of the SA Rugby Employers’ Organisation (Sareo).
It has emerged that current SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux will get a payout from SA Rugby and continue to work for it as a consultant.
When Roux does step down, rugby can rest assured Manana has the necessary credentials needed to take the sport to the next level.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Your Weekend
Opinion