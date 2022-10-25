×

Opinion

Failed leaders falling on their swords unheard of in Africa

25 October 2022
Malaika wa Azania
Columnist

On Sunday evening, as I listed to President Cyril Ramaphosa blowing a lot of air in one of his pointless and directionless addresses to the nation, I could not help but think about how African leaders are rewarded for failure and lack of accountability.

I found myself reflecting on the developments in the United Kingdom,  the fifth biggest economy in the world by gross domestic product, which has been faced with great turbulence...

Most Read