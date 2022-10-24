Has Zuma forgotten he is terminally ill?
Former president Jacob Zuma, who was released from prison on the grounds that he was deemed terminally ill, could not understand why a journalist was questioning him about his health when he said he was availing himself to stand for office.
At a press briefing on Saturday, when asked about his advanced age and health problems, Zuma — with a straight face — wanted to know why he was being questioned about it...
