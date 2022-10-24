×

Opinion

Has Zuma forgotten he is terminally ill?

24 October 2022
Editorial Comment
Former president Jacob Zuma, who was released from prison on the grounds that he was deemed terminally ill, could not understand why a journalist was questioning him about his health when he said he was availing himself to stand for office.

At a press briefing on Saturday, when asked about his advanced age and health problems, Zuma — with a straight face — wanted to know why he was being questioned about it...

