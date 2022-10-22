Heinous attacks on innocent children beggar belief
Many news bulletins and radio discussions about a distressing news item this week started with a warning to listeners travelling with children to turn down the volume because the content about to be discussed contained graphic detail.
The topic was the horrific murder of Benoni toddler Bokgabo Poo, 4, whose body was found days after she had been reported missing...
Heinous attacks on innocent children beggar belief
None
Many news bulletins and radio discussions about a distressing news item this week started with a warning to listeners travelling with children to turn down the volume because the content about to be discussed contained graphic detail.
The topic was the horrific murder of Benoni toddler Bokgabo Poo, 4, whose body was found days after she had been reported missing...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Your Weekend
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion