Opinion

Heinous attacks on innocent children beggar belief

22 October 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Many news bulletins and radio discussions about a distressing news item this week started with a warning to listeners travelling with children to turn down the volume because the content about to be discussed contained graphic detail.

The topic was the horrific murder of Benoni toddler Bokgabo Poo, 4, whose body was found days after she had been reported missing...

