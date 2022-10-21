Granting of bail, parole needs scrutiny
Several horrendous crimes have again raised the question of whether SA’s laws lean too far towards protecting the rights of those accused, or even convicted, of crime and do too little to protect society.
The family of murdered Hillary Gardee is suing correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, saying his department should have kept suspect Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna behind bars...
