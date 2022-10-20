Bok coach Nienaber facing selection puzzles
Coach Jacques Nienaber wants the Springboks' upcoming European tour to be a finishing school for his rising stars and a testing ground for the grizzled members of his squad.
Over the past few months, Nienaber has been developing a squad that he hopes has the skill and power needed to win the 2023 World Cup in France...
None
