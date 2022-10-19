×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Department must act decisively to cut medical negligence claims

19 October 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Our courts are flooded with medical negligence claims, leaving the Eastern Cape health department drowning in debt.

But the department is going all out with special interventions to limit the R30bn contingent liability it faces due to a tidal wave of negligence claims. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...
Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...

Most Read