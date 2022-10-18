AT THE FRONTIER | An American's love letter for the Eastern Cape
By Dean Allen - 18 October 2022
It was certainly not your usual Friday morning. I had never administered an injection of any kind and there I was about to deliver a syringe full of vitamins in to the neck of an adult female white rhino named Margaret! To be this close to such a magnificent creature is a life changing experience and one that I will never forget. To touch and smell and to feel the almost prehistoric majesty of a rhino at such close quarters would convince even the most hardened individual that this is a species worth saving.
The fact that I had also been asked to help manually lift and turn the sedated animal was an experience in itself. She had decided to lay with her head downhill and despite the best attempts of myself and my more burley comrades, Margaret could only be moved once the tranquilliser started to wear off. 2 tonnes of body mass takes a lot of shifting...
