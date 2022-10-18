AAAM ... who’s the BOS? Religion is alive and well in SA politics
Mogoeng Mogoeng and Mmusi Maimane’s newly formed parties have added a certain religious fervour to the political landscape
At first glance, launching a new religious party in South Africa, as former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng did at the weekend, or launching one with a religious analogy, as Mmusi Maimane did a few weeks ago, seems unwise.
Not that I’m incurious about some of the possibilities of Mogoeng’s new All African Alliance Movement, or “AAAM”, which is the noise a secularist might make while trying to explain how such a party could exist in a modern republic...
Columnist
