Action needed on electoral reform

Electoral reform — change to how SA selects its provincial and national representatives — has been on the cards for more than two decades.
However, though parliament is considering amendments before a December 10 deadline set by the Constitutional Court, reform that would make MPs and MPLs more directly accountable to citizens is not on the horizon.
The Electoral Amendment Bill was necessitated by the Constitutional Court ruling in 2020 that the current act is unconstitutional because it does not allow independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections.
This should have been a golden opportunity for lawmakers to take on board previous recommendations that the electoral system should allow not only for political parties to win seats through proportional representation and allocate these to candidates on their party lists, but also a constituency system where MPs would be directly accountable to voters in a demarcated area.
Such a mixed system was recommended in 2003 by a task team led by the late Frederik Van Zyl Slabbert.
Fourteen years later, a panel led by Kgalema Motlanthe also recommended changes to make MPs accountable to constituencies.
One obvious advantage would be that MPs would have to consider the views of their constituencies and not blindly follow their party’s line.
In such a scenario, debates on contentious matters, such as the notorious Nkandla refurbishment, would likely have a rather different outcome.
Unsurprisingly, most political parties have been less than keen on such changes as they would probably mean smaller parties losing some of the seats they enjoy via the proportional formula and bigger parties, such as the ruling ANC, struggling to prevent some members voting against the party line.
Though wide-ranging electoral reform is overdue, the change MPs are considering has been limited to measures that would allow independents to contest elections.
The proposed provisions don’t exactly make this easy either, leading critics to argue the bill will not pass constitutional muster.
The committee that processed the bill vetoed a “sunset clause” that would allow more comprehensive electoral reform after the 2024 elections.
This was shortsighted and regrettable.
MPs are meant to uphold the constitution and represent the interests of the populace.
But in practice they have repeatedly fallen short, failing to hold the executive to account and opting to put party — and factional — interests first.
In line with SA’s founding democratic values, our country needs an electoral system that would increase accountability and ultimately improve governance
What a shame that our lawmakers turned their backs on this.
HeraldLIVE
Action needed on electoral reform
None
Image: Kevin Sutherland/EPA
Electoral reform — change to how SA selects its provincial and national representatives — has been on the cards for more than two decades.
However, though parliament is considering amendments before a December 10 deadline set by the Constitutional Court, reform that would make MPs and MPLs more directly accountable to citizens is not on the horizon.
The Electoral Amendment Bill was necessitated by the Constitutional Court ruling in 2020 that the current act is unconstitutional because it does not allow independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections.
This should have been a golden opportunity for lawmakers to take on board previous recommendations that the electoral system should allow not only for political parties to win seats through proportional representation and allocate these to candidates on their party lists, but also a constituency system where MPs would be directly accountable to voters in a demarcated area.
Such a mixed system was recommended in 2003 by a task team led by the late Frederik Van Zyl Slabbert.
Fourteen years later, a panel led by Kgalema Motlanthe also recommended changes to make MPs accountable to constituencies.
One obvious advantage would be that MPs would have to consider the views of their constituencies and not blindly follow their party’s line.
In such a scenario, debates on contentious matters, such as the notorious Nkandla refurbishment, would likely have a rather different outcome.
Unsurprisingly, most political parties have been less than keen on such changes as they would probably mean smaller parties losing some of the seats they enjoy via the proportional formula and bigger parties, such as the ruling ANC, struggling to prevent some members voting against the party line.
Though wide-ranging electoral reform is overdue, the change MPs are considering has been limited to measures that would allow independents to contest elections.
The proposed provisions don’t exactly make this easy either, leading critics to argue the bill will not pass constitutional muster.
The committee that processed the bill vetoed a “sunset clause” that would allow more comprehensive electoral reform after the 2024 elections.
This was shortsighted and regrettable.
MPs are meant to uphold the constitution and represent the interests of the populace.
But in practice they have repeatedly fallen short, failing to hold the executive to account and opting to put party — and factional — interests first.
In line with SA’s founding democratic values, our country needs an electoral system that would increase accountability and ultimately improve governance
What a shame that our lawmakers turned their backs on this.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion