Future of troubled UCT looks bleak
Academic values that have been upheld by the university for more than a century are now under threat
How does a university fall apart? Our research points to a simple and consistent finding: when the leadership of an institution violates its own rules with respect to academic governance. This is the single most important threat to the academic standing and reputation of what until now has been the continent’s leading research university. Of course, I am talking about the troubling events at the University of Cape Town over the past few weeks.
Let’s make this simple by asking two questions of the UCT crisis. First, where on earth have you heard of two leading members of council joining a vote on a decision about who should investigate themselves? There are basic rules against that kind of recklessness, including something called conflict of interests. That common rule is embedded in any university’s procedures for academic governance...
Future of troubled UCT looks bleak
Academic values that have been upheld by the university for more than a century are now under threat
Columnist
How does a university fall apart? Our research points to a simple and consistent finding: when the leadership of an institution violates its own rules with respect to academic governance. This is the single most important threat to the academic standing and reputation of what until now has been the continent’s leading research university. Of course, I am talking about the troubling events at the University of Cape Town over the past few weeks.
Let’s make this simple by asking two questions of the UCT crisis. First, where on earth have you heard of two leading members of council joining a vote on a decision about who should investigate themselves? There are basic rules against that kind of recklessness, including something called conflict of interests. That common rule is embedded in any university’s procedures for academic governance...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion