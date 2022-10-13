×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

City losing out on valuable income due to property lease debacle

Premium
13 October 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Municipal leases are clearly not actively managed in Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, leading to the loss of income for the city.

A prime example is how a Gqeberha company has leased a piece of land on Kings Beach from the municipality for the past 40 years — for only R470 a month...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read