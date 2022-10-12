Zuma’s argument in case against journalist doesn’t hold water
A man who has done everything legally possible to avoid standing trial on charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money-laundering related to the arms deal, former president Jacob Zuma, claims — through his legal team — that he is fighting to enforce the law.
This is why he has pursued private prosecution of News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer...
Zuma’s argument in case against journalist doesn’t hold water
None
A man who has done everything legally possible to avoid standing trial on charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money-laundering related to the arms deal, former president Jacob Zuma, claims — through his legal team — that he is fighting to enforce the law.
This is why he has pursued private prosecution of News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion