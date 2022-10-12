Downer and Maughan being in the dock has fulfilled Zuma’s wildest dreams
The state advocate and journalist are two more pawns in Jacob Zuma’s attempts to divert attention from his corruption charges
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan has been postponed until next year, but I suspect the former president got the thing he wanted most from the whole endeavour: a certain photograph, which he will keep on his phone so that he can stare it at in the small hours when the whispers in his head grow loud.
The picture itself is unremarkable, showing Downer and Maughan standing side by side, somewhat impassively in the dock at the Pietermaritzburg high court. But for Zuma’s courtiers, crowding around to kiss his stained and unravelling hem, it was a trophy straight out of their wildest persecution fantasies...
