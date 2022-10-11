How Ukraine’s systematic racism repels Africa’s solidarity
Last week, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a draft resolution titled “From rhetoric to reality: A global call for concrete action against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance”.
While supported by most member states in the council, a few countries opted to abstain or reject the draft resolution. ..
How Ukraine’s systematic racism repels Africa’s solidarity
Columnist
Last week, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a draft resolution titled “From rhetoric to reality: A global call for concrete action against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance”.
While supported by most member states in the council, a few countries opted to abstain or reject the draft resolution. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion