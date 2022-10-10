Trying conditions at hospital can never trump human life
“I can hear [striking workers] singing in the background while babies are dying.” Those chilling words from a doctor at Dora Nginza Hospital laid bare the heartbreaking consequences of the unprotected strike by nurses last week.
Exhausted, overworked and too few staff were the reasons why nurses were on an illegal strike for about three days...
