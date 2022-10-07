If you want to make a documentary on Zuma, show him the Manyi
Lights, camera, action ... and lots of resources are needed for an intense, chronological account of the former president’s life
The problem with cold-calling “all media houses” with an invitation to make a documentary about Jacob Zuma, as the long-suffering Mzwanele Manyi did on Tuesday, is that you are loudly admitting that no legitimate filmmaker has shown any interest in telling Zuma’s story.
This lack of interest isn’t a huge surprise, obviously. Zuma’s story isn’t particularly original — we’ve all seen The Godfather and Dumb and Dumber — and most of us would rather have stage 6 load-shedding than spend another minute in the company of that man...
Columnist
