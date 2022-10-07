There are some crimes that are so gut-wrenching that it is hard not to despair. One such is the case we reported this week where a five-year-old boy slept all night on his mom’s lap, innocent to the fact she had been shot dead while watching TV and his dad had been slain in the bedroom next door.
Then there is six-year-old Sinobom Tywantsi who lost his life this week after his throat was viciously slit.
The killer is allegedly his mother’s ex-boyfriend, a man whom the little boy regarded as his father.
Meanwhile, the picturesque village of Hogsback has been rocked by the robbery and murder of Prof Judith Masters and Dr Fabien Génin, internationally renowned academics who were well liked in the community and on the verge of retiring to the Garden Route.
These horrendous murders add to this province’s increasingly grim crime statistics.
Alarmingly, the murder rate in the Eastern Cape rose 18% in the last quarter reported by the SAPS.
The causes of crime are complex. Socioeconomic circumstance, substance abuse and societal attitudes are major underlying factors.
Expert inquiry needed into causes of SA’s violent crime
None
So, too, are poor policing and inherent weaknesses in the justice system.
Too easy access to weapons, notably guns and knives, is another major factor.
According to research by the Institute for Security Studies, while almost one out of every five murders in SA is committed in the course of a robbery, twice as many are the result of interpersonal conflict and this often involves acquaintances or relatives.
This indicates the horrifying extent to which violence has been normalised in everyday life.
These murders are more than just statistics.
They scar the victims’ traumatised relatives and community; and add to a climate of fear in our day-to-day lives.
The stubbornly high murder rate cannot be resolved by policing alone.
It is time for an expert inquiry into why SA is becoming more and more violent and what can be done to turn this bloody tide.
