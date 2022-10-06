Academic xenophobia threatens future of our universities
At the root of the problem is the lack of understanding of what a university is
One of the most serious threats facing higher education and the scientific enterprise in SA, is the rising tide of xenophobia in the halls of academia. I did not think this was possible. One could to some extent understand the raw competition for limited resources on the streets of Diepkloof or the farms of De Doorns where impoverished South Africans feel they were abandoned twice — first by the apartheid regime and then by their own leaders in the democratic period.
But in universities? These are the elites of society, the well-educated. Not exactly the marginalised poor. Many of those who work in universities gained from and are connected to international networks, without which their own research and statuses would suffer. After all the very word university suggests openness to the world, the universum...
Academic xenophobia threatens future of our universities
At the root of the problem is the lack of understanding of what a university is
Columnist
One of the most serious threats facing higher education and the scientific enterprise in SA, is the rising tide of xenophobia in the halls of academia. I did not think this was possible. One could to some extent understand the raw competition for limited resources on the streets of Diepkloof or the farms of De Doorns where impoverished South Africans feel they were abandoned twice — first by the apartheid regime and then by their own leaders in the democratic period.
But in universities? These are the elites of society, the well-educated. Not exactly the marginalised poor. Many of those who work in universities gained from and are connected to international networks, without which their own research and statuses would suffer. After all the very word university suggests openness to the world, the universum...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion