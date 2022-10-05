Saving a million litres of water a day

The reason for focusing on residential properties, rather than the problem of leaks and burst pipes in the municipal reticulation system itself, is that leaks on the demand, or customer, side of the system account for a large portion of water losses but fall outside the municipality’s mandate.
The areas selected are low-income residential areas in different parts of the Bay where the reality is that household maintenance is mostly far down the list of priorities with limited income, with items like food, electricity, transport and schooling taking precedence.
With a target of saving a million litres of water per day, the project is set for completion by the end of this month, with a further 668 identified leaks to be repaired.
The impact thus far has been substantial.
The daily average saving of 896kl per day recorded to date represents demand reduction of between 6% and 45% in the different areas — in other words, leaks in one area represented almost half of their daily water consumption.
We recruited 58 unemployed residents in each area to assist with the work, including 33 women and 22 youths, who now have the basic skills to identify and repair water leaks in their areas or find employment with plumbing contractors.
In the process, we have developed insights and best practices which are being freely shared with the municipality, and we hope that these will be implemented so that the lessons learnt from this voluntary private sector intervention can be rolled out across the metro.
Central to this is a shift in the approach to addressing water losses.
We deliberately set out to measure our performance in litres saved per day, calculated by comparing pre- and post-intervention water demand and night-flows.
This gives an accurate and quantifiable measure of performance, directly representing the increased quantity of water not wasted and thus available to the metro’s customers.
Measuring progress by the number of leaks reported and repaired tells you about the municipality’s service delivery response rate but gives no indication of the quantum of losses and the impact of repairing leaks.
Each of the leaks in isolation is quite small, and solving them is mostly quite simple, but together the impact is significant, highlighting that interventions to fix problems don’t always have to be large-scale or costly.
The project has also highlighted the value of a collective effort — working on their own, the businesses that volunteered their services to Adopt-a-Leak would not have been able to make the impact that we have done by working as a collective in a focused, results-driven way.
The municipality, providing the infrastructure information and water data, and the residents allowing access to their property, have been vital to the collective success of deploying private sector skills to a public problem.
It is also clear that in the building of RDP or low-income housing there needs to be a support system, perhaps through public-private partnerships, for the upkeep of infrastructure and homes in areas where residents are unable to afford this.
Without this, residential areas and housing developments will not be sustainable and the problem of leaks will continue.
If a million litres of water a day can be saved in just six areas, imagine what could be achieved by plugging lots of little leaks in every area of the metro?
Christiaan Theron is Executive: SA Operations at Aspen SA and the Adopt-A-Leak project lead on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.
Saving a million litres of water a day
Image: 123RF/ WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG
