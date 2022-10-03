×

Why the foot-dragging on power security for hospitals?

03 October 2022
Editorial Comment
While it is a relief to hear that some healthcare facilities have finally been exempted from load-shedding — some, not all —  it is disturbing that it has taken a public outcry to get the government to actually do something about it.

Hospitals and other essential services should never have featured at any stage in load-shedding schedules to start with...

