Little hope for Joburg with desperate ANC back at helm
The installation of the ANC’s Dada Morero as mayor of Joburg will see things get worse before they get better
Johannesburg has always been a brutal bastard of a city. Founded in 1886, after the discovery of rich seams of gold in the area, it attracted fortune hunters, scamsters, pimps, criminals, lawmakers, journalists, adventurers, labourers, chancers, and all manner of other humanity.
For a hundred years it thrived, but like all SA it did so on the back of oppression and dehumanisation of blacks who provided the labour that built it into one of the world’s great modern cities...
Little hope for Joburg with desperate ANC back at helm
The installation of the ANC’s Dada Morero as mayor of Joburg will see things get worse before they get better
Columnist
Johannesburg has always been a brutal bastard of a city. Founded in 1886, after the discovery of rich seams of gold in the area, it attracted fortune hunters, scamsters, pimps, criminals, lawmakers, journalists, adventurers, labourers, chancers, and all manner of other humanity.
For a hundred years it thrived, but like all SA it did so on the back of oppression and dehumanisation of blacks who provided the labour that built it into one of the world’s great modern cities...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion