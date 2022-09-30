×

Opinion

Swift action, not talk, needed in Eskom crisis

30 September 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Eskom is perilously close to implosion in terms of its operations and leadership. 

At the very time when our economy desperately needs investment and growth, the years of ineptitude and corruption, short-sighted decisions and mismanagement at all levels of the state utility have got SA to the point where 12-hour power cuts, or even a total collapse of the grid, are real possibilities...

