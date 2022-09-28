International trade at heart of SA agricultural progress
Premium 28 September 2022
International trade is at the core of SA’s agricultural progress. In all the talk of potential expansion of production in the coming years, the focus should also be on the improvements in market access to various markets and logistical efficiency for the agricultural sector to remain sustainable.
Recent challenges regarding SA’s market access to wool in China have now been resolved. But the losses from when the ban was in place are clear in the trade data...
Columnist
