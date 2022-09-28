Coalition should have put more women on mayoral executive committee
Premium 28 September 2022
Why has only one woman made it onto Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal’s executive committee?
It is a crucial question as those who sit on the committee play a key role in making big decisions for the city that will affect women too. ..
Coalition should have put more women on mayoral executive committee
None
Why has only one woman made it onto Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal’s executive committee?
It is a crucial question as those who sit on the committee play a key role in making big decisions for the city that will affect women too. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion