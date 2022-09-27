×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

DA must strengthen relationship with Nelson Mandela Bay coalition partners

Premium
27 September 2022
Malaika wa Azania
Columnist

A week ago, the ANC’s reign in Nelson Mandela Bay came to a chaotic end when it was ousted by opposition parties after the successful passing of a no-confidence motion against the former mayor, Eugene Johnson.

Though the motion was rejected by the EFF and Patriotic Alliance, which together have 10 seats, the 58 councillors from all three parties could not contend with the 62 who supported the motion. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read