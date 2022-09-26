×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

British pageantry holds many lessons for SA

We can learn a lot from the planned and co-ordinated way the UK celebrates its tradition and heritage

Premium
By SONGEZO ZIBI - 26 September 2022

Two weeks ago, I found myself in London on probably the worst week to try to get around the city for meetings and public engagements. The memorial and funeral arrangements after the death of Queen Elizabeth II caused a logjam in various parts of the British capital.

At Chatham House for a public event, we observed the full minute’s silence before proceedings got under way. At almost every meeting (and I had many) part of the “small talk” was reflecting on the historic moment and why there was such an outpouring of grief and remembrance...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read