Government is cause of load-shedding and only it can solve the problem
Measures to get the flow of energy plants from the REIPPPP up and running lie in the state’s hands
By Busisiwe Mavuso - 20 September 2022
Here’s a sobering thought: had the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) not been stalled by corrupt political interests from 2015 to 2019, the energy plants from bid window 5 would have been operational and SA would have had half the load-shedding last year.
If projects from both bid windows 5 and 6 were on stream by 2021 as originally scheduled, Eskom would have saved at least R2.5bn and reduced load-shedding by 96.5%, according to research by Meridian Economics. ..
