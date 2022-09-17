Bungled transport issue denies pupils basic rights
It is the neediest in our province who rely on scholar transport yet the system has been in shambles for years, leaving pupils in the lurch on a daily basis.
One of the worst cases recently is that for the past six months 160 children at an Eastern Cape school have had no education because of a scholar transport bungle...
Bungled transport issue denies pupils basic rights
None
It is the neediest in our province who rely on scholar transport yet the system has been in shambles for years, leaving pupils in the lurch on a daily basis.
One of the worst cases recently is that for the past six months 160 children at an Eastern Cape school have had no education because of a scholar transport bungle...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion